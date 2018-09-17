App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank hikes base rate by 20 bps to 9.15%, IndusInd Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps

Base rate is the minimum lending rate offered by any lender on loans issued before April 2016

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank, the country’s second largest private lender, has hiked its base rate by 0.20 percentage points to 9.15 percent. The new rate will be effective September 12.

Base rate is the minimum lending rate offered by any lender on loans issued before April 2016.

“The base rate of the bank is 9.15 percent with effect from September 12,” the bank said on its website.

This may not be a substantial hike on customer EMIs (equated monthly instalments). On a car loan of Rs 10 lakh for a three-year period, the increase in EMI would be about Rs 100.

related news

The Mumbai-based bank had previously raised its base rate by 10 basis points (100 bps - 1 percentage points) to 8.95 percent on June 11.

Loans taken after April 2016 were offered at marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR).

Effective September 17, IndusInd Bank also hiked its MCLR by 5 bps. Its overnight interest rates stand at 9 percent, one-month rates at 9.05 percent, one-year at 0.65 percent while three-year rates are at 9.75 percent. The mid-sized private bank’s base rate continues to stand at 10.55 percent.

Earlier this month, large banks like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India have hiked their benchmark MCLR by 5 to 20 bps each.

On September 7, HDFC Bank raised its MCLR by 20 bps. Its overnight and one-month MCLR stands at 8.25 percent, three-month at 8.30 percent, one-year rate at 8.60 percent and three-year rate at 8.90 percent.

The increase in interest rates comes ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement due on October 4.

Amid positive softening of inflation data for August and stable industrial production (IIP) for July, the central bank is largely expected to maintain the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Banks #base rate #Business #finance #HDFC Bank #inflation #interest rates #RBI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.