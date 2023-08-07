Freshworks sees churn in top level as HR, marketing chiefs call it quits

Freshworks

Nasdaq-listed software as a service (SaaS) company Freshworks is in the throes of a churn in the top level exits with Chief Human Resource Officer Suman Gopalan and Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Epstein putting in their papers, two sources told Moneycontrol.

"This is not a layoff but indicates the state and level of cost-cutting that is going on in SaaS firms... Their last working day will be September 15," a source close to the development said.

While the company has appointed a new CHRO it is yet to find a new CMO, sources said.

This comes a week after Freshworks reported that its revenue had increased 19 percent to $145.1 million for the quarter ended June, and raised its forecast for the whole of 2023, saying it will hit an adjusted operating profit of $28 million.

The company's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shan Krishnaswamy left the company in September 2022 amid a management rejig, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) major said on March 8.

The Captable media was the first to report the development.

In June, Freshworks announced its second round of layoffs which impacted senior-level employees like Senior directors, product managers, and senior vice presidents of teams like GTM (go-to-market).

Freshworks did not respond to Moneycontrol's queries and the story will be updated with the response later.