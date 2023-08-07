Freshworks sees churn in top level as HR, marketing chiefs call it quits

Nasdaq-listed software as a service (SaaS) company Freshworks is in the throes of a churn in the top level exits with Chief Human Resource Officer Suman Gopalan and Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Epstein putting in their papers, two sources told Moneycontrol.
"This is not a layoff but indicates the state and level of cost-cutting that is going on in SaaS firms... Their last working day will be September 15," a source close to the development said.
While the company has appointed a new CHRO it is yet to find a new CMO, sources said.
This comes a week after Freshworks reported that its revenue had increased 19 percent to $145.1 million for the quarter ended June, and raised its forecast for the whole of 2023, saying it will hit an adjusted operating profit of $28 million.
The company's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shan Krishnaswamy left the company in September 2022 amid a management rejig, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) major said on March 8.
The Captable media was the first to report the development.
In June, Freshworks announced its second round of layoffs which impacted senior-level employees like Senior directors, product managers, and senior vice presidents of teams like GTM (go-to-market).
Freshworks did not respond to Moneycontrol's queries and the story will be updated with the response later.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!