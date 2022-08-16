Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17

Image: Telegraph India

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, has increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from August 17, the GCMMF said in a statement.

"The GCMMF has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR,West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul milk is sold," the Anand-headquartered federation said.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza - Rs 25 and Amul Shakti- Rs 28, the statement said.

Amul has hiked the prices due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk, according to a report by India Today.

The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year, the report said quoting Amul. "Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," Amul said in the statement.

Earlier in March this year also, Amul had hiked its prices by Rs 2 per litre to cover the rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding, etc., which in turn has increased the cost of producing milk.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy has also decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from August 17 due to rise in its procurement and other input costs. Read more here.

With inputs from PTI