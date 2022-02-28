Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

[Representative image]

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, announced on February 28 that it has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

The increased prices will come into effect from tomorrow, i.e., March 1, across India, news agency ANI reported.

This means that a 500 ml pack of Amul Gold will now be sold Rs 30, while Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs 24 for 500 ml, and Amul Shakti at Rs 27 for 500ml.

A Business Today report quoted Amul as saying in a statement: “The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation.”

The cooperative explained, Amul has only increased fresh milk prices at four percent per annum for the past two years. This has been done to cover the rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding, etc., which in turn has increased the cost of producing milk.

Amul added: “Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per Kg fat which is more than five per cent over the previous year.”

The last time Amul had increased the price of milk was about half a year ago, in July 2021. At that time, too, it was hiked by Rs 2 per litre.