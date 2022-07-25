English
    'Madam President': Amul's tribute to Droupadi Murmu with signature doodle

    PM Modi called Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in a “watershed moment” for India and shared photos from the ceremony on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    Amul's doodle for President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)


    Droupadi Murmu took oath as India’s first tribal President today and Amul, in its signature style, paved the way for the swearing-in ceremony with a signature doodle.

    "Welcoming, Madam President!" the post reads with a doodle of the 64-year-old standing in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi with folded hands. The text on the doodle reads: “MurMuther India! Top position in butters”.

    Murmu is the youngest President India has ever had. She is the only President to have been born after Independence and is only the second woman to hold the top post.

    The Amul doodle has been liked over a 1,000 times since it was shared on Saturday.

    Murmu was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today where she greeted the countrymen with “Johar, Namaskar”. “Johar” is a traditional tribal greeting.

    Former president Ram Nath Kovind, outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other notable leaders were present at the ceremony.

    PM Modi called her swearing-in a “watershed moment” for India and shared photos from the ceremony on Twitter.

    “The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure,” PM Modi tweeted.
    Droupadi Murmu scripted history after defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday, becoming the first tribal to assume the Presidential post.
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 01:44 pm
