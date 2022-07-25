'Madam President': Amul's tribute to Droupadi Murmu with signature doodle

Amul's doodle for President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

Droupadi Murmu took oath as India’s first tribal President today and Amul, in its signature style, paved the way for the swearing-in ceremony with a signature doodle.

"Welcoming, Madam President!" the post reads with a doodle of the 64-year-old standing in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi with folded hands. The text on the doodle reads: “MurMuther India! Top position in butters”.

Murmu is the youngest President India has ever had. She is the only President to have been born after Independence and is only the second woman to hold the top post.

The Amul doodle has been liked over a 1,000 times since it was shared on Saturday.

Murmu was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today where she greeted the countrymen with “Johar, Namaskar”. “Johar” is a traditional tribal greeting.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other notable leaders were present at the ceremony.

PM Modi called her swearing-in a “watershed moment” for India and shared photos from the ceremony on Twitter.



In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. pic.twitter.com/I2DEO5wHbO

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2022