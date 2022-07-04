English
    Amadeus signs pact with Air India for providing passenger service system

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

    Travel technology company Amadeus will provide a passenger service system to Tatas-owned Air India as the airline works on ways to improve operational efficiency as well as customer experience.

    Air India is implementing the full Amadeus Alta PSS (Passenger Service System) suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing, and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer programme management, Amadeus said in a statement.

    The carrier signed an agreement with Amadeus in this regard on July 4. "The platform delivers a modern and efficient reservations solution to customers and travel partners. The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency," the statement said.

    Air India’s Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said it was adopting several cutting-edge technology solutions to transform the airline’s customer experience. "Amadeus Alta PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India," he added.

    According to the release, the initial PSS cutover took place in late May and a midterm roadmap was agreed upon to support the airline’s transformation ahead. "India is an important market for Amadeus, and we have our second-largest R&D centre located there. This will enable close innovation with Air India. Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers," Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President, Alta, Amadeus, said.

    Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft. The loss-making airline was acquired by Tatas in January.
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 07:23 pm
