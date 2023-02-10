Air India SATS-Zurich Airport to build integrated multimodal cargo hub at Jewar

Air India

Air India SATS will set up an integrated multimodal cargo hub at the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Zurich Airport, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

In his address at the UP Global Investors Summit, he said Air India has plans to connect every part of UP to the rest of India and potentially to important destinations of the world.

"I am happy to say that we are going to build an integrated multimodal air cargo through Air India SATS with our partner Zurich Airport in the new Jewar airport," Chandrasekaran said.

Air India SATS is the ground handling services arm of Air India.

Chandrasekaran said the group's hotel business "sees tremendous opportunities in the state because of the tourism that's going to come, both religious tourism as well as wildlife and other aspects that attract tourists".

He said Tata Group already has a significant presence in UP through steel, automotive, retail, financial and power firms along with TCS.

"Eighteen companies of Tata Group are deeply present (in UP)," he said, adding 50,000 people are employed.

"We are on a huge expansion across all our companies in the state...We are already having huge investments in Noida, both from a TCS point of view and also from Air India point of view," he said without detailing investments on it.

Chandrasekaran also said UP is "absolutely well placed" to become a "trillion-dollar economy when India will be USD 5 trillion and again become a USD 2 trillion economy by the time India reaches USD 10 trillion".

He highlighted sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and tourism that have huge potential to contribute to the state's growth.