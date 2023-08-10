Air India Rebranding LIVE: New logo unveiled; 'signifies limitless possibilities', says N Chandrasekaran

August 10, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Air India's rebranding event to commence at 7pm today

The rebranding of Air India is scheduled to commence on August 10 at 7:00 pm.

"The transformation is happening in human resources. We have completely revamped the technology. We are revamping engineering and ground handling. The entire fleet will get changed. We have made one of the biggest (aircraft) orders. And that's a very bold bet," stated N Chandrasekharan at the BT Mindrush & BT CEOs Awards event in Mumbai.