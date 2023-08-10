English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Aug 10, 2023 / 07:55 pm

      Air India unveils new logo
    • August 10, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: What inspired the airline's new logo?

      The new Air India logo is inspired by the windows aboard all Air India flights that have been a part of the airlines journey from day one, said officials of the airline while addressing the rebranding event.

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson showcase airline's new livery

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: New Air India livery unveiled

      The airline livery of Air India was unveiled in a video package played at the event to unveil the revamps. Here's a look.

      The airline livery of Air India was unveiled in a video package played at the event to unveil the revamps. Here's a look.
    • August 10, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: Aim to adopt the latest technology in Air India in the next 9-12 months, says Tata Sons chief

      Tata group, the parent entity of Air India, is aiming to "adopt the latest technology in Air India in the next 9-12 months", N Chandrasekaran said. "Our aim and job is to make Air India a truly iconic airline that every Indian will be proud of," he added.

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: Making Air India globally competitive requires lot of work, says Tata Sons chairman 

      "To make Air India a globally competitive airline requires a lot of work.In the last 12 months we have put together a strong team, and are focusing on upgrading all human resources in the airline.We are working to refurbish our current fleet to be in power with global standards," N Chandrasekaran said.

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: New logo unveiled; signifies limitless possibilities, says N Chandrasekaran

      "The new Air India, the vision we have for the airline will be unveiled today.The new logo of Air India the Vista, signifies limitless possibilities...The Tata Group has been working on this transformation for the last 15 months," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: New logo kickstarts revamp exercise

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: New logo revealed

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: Maharaja likely to remain, but with a new role in airline's rebranding

      Air India's iconic mascot, the Maharaja, will likely not be retiring despite a shift in its role. Instead of serving as a mascot, the Maharaja's presence is expectedbe reduced to the airline's premium classes and airport lounges. Read more

    • August 10, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran arrives at the event

      N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, the parent entity of Air India, has arrived at the event which would mark the rebranding of the erstwhile national carrier. The event commenced at 7 pm.

    • August 10, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: 

      Air India's rebranding event to commence at 7pm today

      The rebranding of Air India is scheduled to commence on August 10 at 7:00 pm.
      "The transformation is happening in human resources. We have completely revamped the technology. We are revamping engineering and ground handling. The entire fleet will get changed. We have made one of the biggest (aircraft) orders. And that's a very bold bet," stated N Chandrasekharan at the BT Mindrush & BT CEOs Awards event in Mumbai.

    • August 10, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

      Air India Rebranding LIVE: When did Air India's rebranding effort commence?

      Tata's engagement with Futurebrands in December 2022 accelerated Air India's rebranding. Futurebrands is a firm specializing in design and brand consultancy.

