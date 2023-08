1/5 "The new Air India, the vision we have for the airline will be unveiled today. The new logo of Air India the Vista, signifies limitless possibilities...The Tata group has been working on this transformation for the last 15 months," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on August 10.

2/5 Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline, on August 10 unveiled a modern new brand identity and new aircraft livery that capture the essence of a bold new India, marking a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation of the national institution into a national inspiration. The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’. (Image: Air India)

3/5 Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future. Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible, said the company in a press release. (Image: Air India)

4/5 "We have spent around $400 million to refurbish our aircraft till now," the Airline India CEO said. The first Airbus A350 wide-body plane will come to India soon, Cambell Wilson added, further noting that "all our legacy 777 and 787 Dreamliner planes will be refitted by next year". (Image: Air India)