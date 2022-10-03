Air India launches new in-flight menu for domestic passengers

Air India is said to be considering raising $1 billion in a funding round that could value the carrier at around $5 billion

Air India on October 3 unveiled a brand new in-flight menu which will be launched this month for its domestic passengers.

The airline under new owners, the Tata Group, has launched the new menu as part of its measures to revamp customer experience on-board Air India.

As part of the new menu, Air India Economy class flyers will be offered cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach, and corn for breakfast, followed by vegetable biryani, Malabar chicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch.

The passengers will also get vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, blueberry vanilla pastry, and coffee truffle slice for high-tea.

Similarly, business class domestic passengers will be offered croissant, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream-coated chicken sausage along with Indian dishes such as aloo parantha, medu vada and podi idly for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, and potato podimas for lunch.

The airline will also be serving chicken 65, and grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwiches.

Air India's new menu comes at a time newly launched Akasa Air, AirAsia and Vistara recently announced new menus as well to lure customers.

Air India is in the middle of revamp and is looking to become one of the biggest carriers in the domestic market.

The airline is also said to be considering raising at least $1 billion in a funding round that could value the carrier at around $5 billion.

The carrier, controlled by India’s oldest conglomerate Tata Group, is in discussions with potential investors including private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds.

Air India is working with financial advisers on the fundraising, which could be completed in the next few months, sources said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.