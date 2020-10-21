172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|aditya-puri-says-deepak-parekh-gave-him-a-free-hand-to-build-hdfc-bank-5991881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Puri says Deepak Parekh gave him a free hand to build HDFC Bank

Aditya Puri said HDFC Bank built its brand on brand on trust, safety and transparency along with cutting edge technology.

Moneycontrol News
Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank
Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Outgoing HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri said HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh gave him a free hand to build the lender.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Puri said the bank inherited the best brand in financial services under HDFC.

"Told Deepak I want a free hand, I want to build an institution, so I will only come if I have a free hand in running it because then you have fun; if you believe in the vision, you go on with the vision then it's great," Puri said.

Close

Also Read: Aditya Puri hangs up boots with a good quarter, but asset quality remains a concern amid COVID-19 pandemic

related news

"To his credit he (Deepak Parekh) said yes and I must say if I asked for his help or used him as a sounding board, he came on board but other than that he never once interfered," he added.

Puri said HDFC Bank built its brand on brand on trust, safety and transparency along with cutting edge technology.

Sashidhar Jagdishan will take over as CEO and Managing Director of HDFC Bank on October 27.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Aditya Puri #HDFC Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.