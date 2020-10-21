Aditya Puri says Deepak Parekh gave him a free hand to build HDFC Bank

Outgoing HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri said HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh gave him a free hand to build the lender.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Puri said the bank inherited the best brand in financial services under HDFC.

"Told Deepak I want a free hand, I want to build an institution, so I will only come if I have a free hand in running it because then you have fun; if you believe in the vision, you go on with the vision then it's great," Puri said.

Also Read: Aditya Puri hangs up boots with a good quarter, but asset quality remains a concern amid COVID-19 pandemic

"To his credit he (Deepak Parekh) said yes and I must say if I asked for his help or used him as a sounding board, he came on board but other than that he never once interfered," he added.

Puri said HDFC Bank built its brand on brand on trust, safety and transparency along with cutting edge technology.

Sashidhar Jagdishan will take over as CEO and Managing Director of HDFC Bank on October 27.