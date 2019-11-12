App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Gas Q2 net proft doubles to Rs 120 crore

Consolidated net profit in July-September was at Rs 120.06 crore, or Rs 1.09 per share, compared with Rs 50.66 crore, or Rs 0.46 per share, profit after tax (PAT) in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Adani Gas on November 12 reported more than doubling of its second quarter net profit on lower tax rate.

Revenue from operation soared 12 per cent to Rs 502.82 crore.

Revenue from operation soared 12 per cent to Rs 502.82 crore.

The "increase in PAT reflects the reduction in tax expenses on account of changes made vide Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance 2019 as applicable to the company," it said.

The government had in September lowered base tax rate for corporates to 25 per cent from 30 per cent earlier.

The volume of compressed natural gas (CNG) sold to automobiles increased 9 per cent, while there was a 6 per cent rise in sale of piped natural gas (PNG) to households.

Overall, sales volume grew 7 per cent to 146 million standard cubic meters (mmscm) on the back of volume growth in both CNG and PNG distribution, the statement said.

CNG volumes increased to 75 mmscm, while PNG sales grew to 71 mmscm.

Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group said, "Adani Gas Ltd has expanded its footprint in the sector across the country with setting up gas stations."

The recent acquisitions in the city gas distribution licenses will successfully provide uninterrupted services across the geographical areas under AGL, he said, adding that French giant Total picking half of promoter equity in the company will help expand the network.

Adani Gas is developing and operating City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to supply PNG to industrial, commercial and domestic (residential) customers and CNG to the transport sector.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company has already set up city gas distribution networks in Ahmedabad, Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh.

It has already started commercial operations at Porbandar in Gujarat and Palwal in Haryana, which the company won in the recent CGD bid round.

In addition, its joint venture company has already commenced its commercial operations in the cities of Prayagraj, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Panipat, Daman, Dharwad, Udhamsingh Nagar and Bulandsahar.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Adani Gas #Results

