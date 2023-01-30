English
    Adani Enterprises FPO to continue as scheduled, Hindenburg's allegations baseless: Group CFO

    Hindenburg Research said on January 25 it holds short positions in India's Adani Group companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    Adani Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh attacked Hindenburg's report on the Group, calling it malicious misrepresentation of facts

    Panning allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research last week, Adani Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said the follow on public offer (FPO) of flagship Adani Enterprises will continue as scheduled.

    Singh attacked Hindenburg's report on the Group, calling it malicious misrepresentation of facts, adding that the US short-seller deliberately used only part of the group’s disclosures to make misleading points.

    The  report  sparked a rout in Adani stocks.

    The Adani Group has accused Hindenburg Research of not doing proper research, and 'copy-pasting' from the company disclosures. It also said that they either did not do proper research or did proper research but misled the public.