5G redefining premium smartphone experiences: Qualcomm

Mobile chipset company Qualcomm on Tuesday said 5G is redefining premium experiences as it provides virtually unlimited storage and cloud processing, and is fuelling the rise of more powerful services. Speaking at Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, Qualcomm Incorporated President Cristiano Amon said innovation in the premium tier and advanced connectivity has allowed mobile phones to replace many of people's favourite devices.

"In the 4G era, broadband internet and mobile computing transformed user expectations…today's smartphone is the platform for many of the services we depend on every day…We felt the shift as image sharing and music streaming cemented the smartphone's roles in our lives," he said. Amon noted that while "premium redefines the experience, 5G is redefining premium".

"With 5G connected smartphones and other devices, we will have always connected access to virtually unlimited storage and cloud processing, fuelling the rise of more powerful services…5G is essential to allow the features to reach their full potential," he added. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc has introduced its latest flagship 'Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform' that will power devices in the premium segment.

"Premium 5G devices provide the platform for innovation. And of course, what starts in premium, changes the future of other tiers too. The rise of better experiences has improved the lives of the billions of smartphone users around the world. The premium tier has a critical role to play for virtually everyone," Amon said. He added that creating premium experiences takes a "relentless focus" on innovation, and "takes long term commitment, even in the face of immense uncertainty.

The Snapdragon 888, with the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, enables global compatibility by offering mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide, as well as support for 5G carrier aggregation. It can also help users capture better photos and videos. Qualcomm is already working with several partners in India and around the world to enhance technology inventions in 5G.

In fact, last month, Jio Platforms and Qualcomm announced they have successfully tested 5G solutions, and clocked ultra high speeds of 1 gbps, in trials. Qualcomm and Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, had said they have aligned efforts on 5G, in order to fast-track development and rollout of indigenous network infrastructure and services in India.