App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Coronavirus impact on India pharma companies

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to assess the damage that can be caused to Indian pharma companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 50 percent of pharmaceutical products in India -- in terms of volume -- are sourced from China. There are 57 active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, antibiotics, vitamins and steroids that can go out of stock if manufacturing plants continue to remain shut in the Asian country.

If the coronavirus outbreak turns into a pandemic, it could severely hurt drug manufacturers in India.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to assess the damage that can be caused to Indian pharma companies.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #3Point Analysis #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.