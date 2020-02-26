3-Point Analysis | Coronavirus impact on India pharma companies

Around 50 percent of pharmaceutical products in India -- in terms of volume -- are sourced from China. There are 57 active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, antibiotics, vitamins and steroids that can go out of stock if manufacturing plants continue to remain shut in the Asian country.

If the coronavirus outbreak turns into a pandemic, it could severely hurt drug manufacturers in India.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to assess the damage that can be caused to Indian pharma companies.