Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

26-year-old wife of soldier, martyred during post-Pulwama operation, set to join Indian Army

Nitika, a Kashmiri Pandit who moved to Delhi in the 1990s, has an MBA degree in marketing operations and is set to join the technical wing of the Indian Army.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nitika Kaul (Image: Twitter/@JammuKashmir5)
Nitika Kaul (Image: Twitter/@JammuKashmir5)

Nitika Kaul, wife of Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal, who was killed in a military operation post-Pulwama terror attack, will now join the Indian Army, The Times of India has reported.

26-year-old Nitika received a call letter from the Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai after she cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) exam. Since her husband was killed during an army operation, Nitika was given a relaxation in age limit so as to appear for the Army entrance exam.

After her husband was killed, a video of Nitika bidding a sentimental goodbye to him as he was being laid to rest had emerged on social media.

In the video, she was heard saying, “You said you loved me, but the fact is that you loved the nation more. I’ll love you till my last breath. I owe my life to you.”

Almost a year after Major Dhoundiyal was killed, Nitika is set to join the Indian Army.

Last month, on the first death anniversary of her husband, Nitika had told the newspaper, “I hope I will get an opportunity to serve the country the way he did.”

Nitika and Vibhuti had met in college and got married in April 2018. Over a year after their marriage, Major Dhoundiyal was killed during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate militants after Pulwama attack.

Nitika, a Kashmiri Pandit who moved to Delhi in the 1990s, has an MBA degree in marketing operations and is set to join the technical wing of the Indian Army.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #India #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #Pulwama terror attack

