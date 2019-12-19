App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 best workplaces in India: German company takes top spot, Microsoft placed 4th

Here are the top-rated workplaces in the tech industry for 2019, according to a survey by careers website Indeed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Having a good career is an aspiration for all, and the organization that one works for plays a big role towards that end. Below are the top-rated workplaces in the tech space for 2019, as compiled from a survey by careers website indeed. The survey took into account the company’s employer reputation, prospects for personal growth and career advancement and work culture as gleaned through employee reviews and ratings.(Image: Pixabay)
1/11

Here's a list of the 10 best tech companies that employees enjoyed working at in 2019. A survey conducted by Indeed has ranked these companies based on employer reputation, prospects for personal growth, career advancements and work culture. (Image: Pixabay)

10 | Flipkart (Image: Reuters)
2/11

10 | Flipkart (Image: Reuters)

10 | IBM (Image: Reuters)
3/11

9 | IBM (Image: Reuters)

Representative Image
4/11

8 | Paytm (Image: Reuters)

7 | Myntra (Image: Company website)
5/11

7 | Myntra (Image: Company website)

6 | Cisco (Image: Reuters)
6/11

6 | Cisco (Image: Reuters)

5 | ISRO (Image: Reuters)
7/11

5 | ISRO (Image: Reuters)

4 | Microsoft (Image: Reuters)
8/11

4 | Microsoft (Image: Reuters)

3 | VMware (Image: Twitter)
9/11

3 | VMware (Image: Twitter)

2 | Adobe (Image: Twitter)
10/11

2 | Adobe (Image: Twitter)

1 | SAP (Image: Reuters)
11/11

1 | SAP (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 08:12 am

tags #careers #Slideshow #tech

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.