English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now : Discover the Path to Profitable Trading in Just 15 Minutes a Day with Asmita Patel !
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    What are flex-fuel vehicles? All you need to know about E85 cars

    A flexible-fuel vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle which has an internal combustion engine designed to run on more than one fuel.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
    Sugar

    E85 is the official name for flex-fuel. It has 85 percent ethanol fuel and 15 percent gasoline or other hydrocarbon by volume.

    Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is set to unveil the world's first Toyota Innova that runs entirely on ethanol on August 29th.

    The launch is in line with the government's policy drive to decrease India's dependency on imported petroleum and shift away from fossil fuels.

    What are flex-fuel vehicles?

    A flexible-fuel vehicle (FFV) is an alternative fuel vehicle that has an internal combustion engine designed to run on more than one fuel. This is usually gasoline blended with either ethanol or methanol fuel, and both fuels are stored in the same common tank.

    Terminology

    Related stories

    E85 is the official name for flex-fuel. It has 85 percent ethanol fuel and 15 percent gasoline or other hydrocarbon by volume.

    Also Read | Nitin Gadkari to launch world's first ethanol-run Toyota Innova car on Aug 29

    Vehicle Emissions 

    When blended with gasoline, ethanol offers emissions benefits that depend on vehicle type, engine calibration, and blend level.

    Today's emissions standards require ethanol/gasoline-capable FFVs to meet the same emissions standards as conventional vehicles, regardless of the fuel used, as per the US Department of Energy.

    Benefits

    Ethanol is a renewable, domestically produced transportation fuel. As per reports, some benefits of FFV include cleaner emissions when running on high-ethanol fuel and decreased dependence on oil.

    Also Read | Sugar industry body ISMA seeks 5% GST on flex fuel vehicles in line with EVs

    Drawbacks

    A FFV gets 25 percent poorer mileage than that of traditional gasoline. Another con is that ethanol is harsher than gasoline, and so it can dry out fuel lines, and other plastic parts of the vehicle if your vehicle is not designed explicitly for flex fuel.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile #ethanol #flex fuel vehicles
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 10:41 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!