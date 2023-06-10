English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    TVS Motor's Singapore unit to increase stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group

    SEMG is an e-bike platform covering B2B and B2C businesses involving sale of own branded ebikes. TVS Motor (Singapore) had purchased a 75 percent stake in SEMG in 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
    In order to establish a strong presence in the emobility business TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd had purchased 1,14,658 shares from the existing shareholders of SEMG on January 27, 2022.

    Previously TVS Motor Company Limited had acquired a 75 percent stake in the e-mobility company via its Singapore subsidiary to establish its presence in the space. TVS Singapore Pte had purchased SEMG's shares

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte, a subsidiary of two-wheeler maker TVS Motor,  said on June 10 that it has agreed to acquire an additional  25 percent stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG, also known as SEMG, based in Switzerland.

    SEMG, which is an e-bike platform covering B2B and B2C businesses involving sale of own branded ebikes, is currently a subsidiary of TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd. After the acquisition of the 25 percent shares from existing minority shareholders is done, SEMG will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, TVS Motor said in the filing.

    Also Read: TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 9% to 330,609 units in May 2023

    Previously, TVS Motor had acquired a 75 percent stake in the e-mobility company via its Singapore subsidiary in 2022, to establish its presence in the space.

    In April this year, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, had agreed to acquire a 25 percent stake in Killwatt GmbH by way of newly issued shares of the latter, amounting to 8,500 common equity shares.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #eMobility #India #SEMG #TVS Motors #TVS Motors Singapore
    first published: Jun 10, 2023 03:02 pm