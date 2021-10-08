The Made-in-India Mercedes-Benz S-Class is here

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class which was launched as a completely built unit got a massive price drop thanks to Mercedes-Benz India announcing that it will be assembling the car locally.

In what is a huge vote of confidence in India’s manufacturing capabilities, the S-Class, Merc’s luxury flagship, often considered the best car in the world, gets a dedicated assembly line in Mercedes-Benz India’s manufacturing plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. Launched at a price of Rs 1.57 crore (for the S-Class S350d) and Rs 1.62 crore (S 350d) the models see a drastic drop of almost Rs 55-60 lakh from the CBU models. Although the E-Class remains the best-selling Mercedes-Benz in the country, the brand has seen an uptick in demand for superlative luxury.

Launched originally in its top-end “Launch Edition” and an “AMG” line trim, the made-in-India version loses out on a few nifty features such as rear-wheel steering etc, while dialling down the visual extravagance with less busy looking front and rear bumper designs. What’s new is a fresh set of 19” alloy wheels, while the engine and multimedia options remain the same. Yes, the S 350d will be replacing the S 400d, but it packs the same 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder engine, albeit in a lower state of tune, producing 286hp instead of 330 hp on the S 400d. Torque levels also see a drop of 100 Nm from the 700Nm founder under the hood of the diesel import.

Thankfully, the petrol engine remains unchanged. It’s still an in-line six, turbo-petrol making a considerable 367 hp and 500 Nm. Both engines get Merc’s 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Despite the turbulence caused by the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz continues to be the best-performing luxury carmaker in the country, having seen a 99 percent uptick in its third sales quarter this year as compared to 2020. Having sold 8958 units thus far, this year, the brand is aiming to sell 50 percent more cars in 2022. Mercedes-Benz India MD Martin Schwenk stated that demand continues to remain very high, which coupled with the prevailing semiconductor shortage means that the immediate future is unlikely to see a reduction in the eight to 16 week waiting period on Merc’s best-selling sedans and SUVs such as the E-Class, GLA, C-Class, GLE, GLS, and the A Limousine.

A peek inside the assembly line shows the world-class quality control measures that Mercedes-Benz India has taken in assembling the S-Class. The most advanced and tech-heavy S-Class yet, the current-gen model is put together via two different sets of assembly lines, starting with the panoramic station where it arrives as an untainted monocoque shell. It then continues to the first line, or the “Trim Line” which takes care of the interior fitments such as the seats and the multimedia system. This includes the new 12.8-inch, vertically placed central touchscreen, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the 64-colour ambient lighting system and the four seats which feature voice-activated massage functions.

With multiple stations taking charge of individual fitments, the car is then subject to the first of three quality checks, this time to ensure that all the electrical functions are in perfect order. The model is then moved to the “Mechanical line” which takes care of all powertrain related fitments. The car is then subject to another quality test at the end of the mechanical line, followed by a “Final OK” test, before it rolls out of the plant.

At present Mercedes-Benz assembles nine models in India, the highest of any luxury carmaker. This includes a couple of AMG models such as the A35 and the GLC43 Couple, the latter being the first AMG model to be assembled in India. Merc has also stated that it is considering local assembly of its EV models in the near future.