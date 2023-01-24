English
    The Drive Report: Citroën ë-C3 

    Will the ë-C3 be the mass-market EV that puts Citroën on the map? 

    Parth Charan
    January 24, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

    Despite having a contender or two champion its cause, the budget EV, in India, is yet to come of age. Citroën threw its hat in the ring not too long ago, and ever since then we’ve sat with baited breath to see just what sort of quirky, French spin the Stellantis-owned carmaker would put on the humdrum tale of the mass-market EV. The ë-C3 appears to be that car. In profile, it’s no different than the standard C3 – the first in a series of three models produced using the brand’s C-cubed platform.

    Having arrived shortly after the Tata Tiago EV, a car it surpasses in sheer size and aims to surpass in capability and appeal, the ë-C3 has some catching-up to do. But upon first glance it’s clear that it comes with the advantage of a much sharper design. What remains to be seen is whether it’s just a snappy dresser, or a good dancer?

    The basics 

    The ë-C3 gets a 29.2 kWh battery, with a single, front axle-mounted electric motor generating 57 ps of power and 143 Nm of torque. In profile, it’s almost indistinguishable from its ICE counterpart, save for different colour schemes and the presence of not one but two charging outlets, one of which, as it turns out, is just a dummy fuel lid from the ICE C3. Still, by sheer fortune of being a more contemporary design, the ë-C3 is very attractive in the metal. Although not classified as such, its unmistakably crossover-esque silhouette does much to elevate it in the ranks of e-hatchbacks – a space that is populated by a grand total of two cars at present. By default then, the ë-C3 wins the design round.