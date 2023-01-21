English
    Citroën ë-C3: Does Tata Tiago EV now has competition? | The Drive Report

    Citroën is the latest brand to enter the budget EV space with the new ë-C3. Based on the ICE C3 platform, it gets a modestly-sized battery designed primarily for urban, everyday usage. Sitting somewhere between the Tiago EV and the Tata Nexon EV, the ë-C3 enters a very competitive, but sparsely populated space. Can it rattle established EV players like Tata Motors and make a dent in the EV market?

    first published: Jan 21, 2023 12:06 pm

