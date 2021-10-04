Tata Punch: First look at the new subcompact SUV

The Tata Punch has been generating quite a buzz recently with the brand having just unveiled the micro-SUV, with the launch scheduled to take place on the 20th. Tata Motors’ modern-day SUV portfolio appears to be getting stronger, starting with the popular Nexon, followed by the Harrier and the Tata Safari, all of which have been relatively well-received. The car formerly known as the HBX concept was first seen at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and will operate in the most cut-throat automotive segment in the market. Here’s what we know about the Tata Punch, so far.

It’s a part of the most competitive automotive segment

The Tata Punch is essentially a micro-SUV or a sub-compact SUV. That means that, much like cars of its ilk, it lacks any real-world off-roading capabilities, although the skid-plates and the robust nature of its design suggest otherwise, and could quite possibly prove us wrong. However, what doesn’t change is the fact that the vehicle will be front-wheel driven and will lack AWD capabilities. That said, unlike its competition, which includes everything from the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, to the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, the Punch will come with multiple driving modes which might make things a bit more exciting.

It packs a… you know what

The Punch will be equipped with two petrol options – a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol marking the lower-end and a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol serving the top-end making roughly 84bhp of power, much like the engine found in the AltrozTurbo. While there’s certainly an AMT likely to be on offer, the Punch will also come with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It looks like a mini Safari

Tata has been winning the design game for a while, and despite the departure of star designer Pratap Bose, the brand appears to be on firm footing as far as design is concerned. It’s based on Tata’s new, modular ALFA platform which is powertrain agnostic and can be electrified if Tata chooses to do so.

Sure, the production model isn’t likely to be as muscular or bulbous as the HBX concept (production versions seldom are) but spy shots reveal that the interiors will look nearly identical to the concept’s. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottomed steering wheel and a part-digital instrument cluster are all likely to be present in the production model.

The Punch will also have similar dimensions with a sub-four metre length of 3840mm, width of 1822mm, a height of 1635mm and a wheelbase of 2450mm. This will make it bigger than the likes of the Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

It has four variants

Tata has unveiled that the Punch will be offered in seven colours and four variants. The base variant, the “Pure” gets dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual-drive modes, engine-start stop etc. Sitting above that is the “Adventure” variant, which gets a 4-inch infotainment system, steering mounted control, front and rear power windows and central remote locking. Then there’s the “Accomplished” and the “Creative” The former gets a seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, passive entry, push-button start, six-way height-adjustable seats and cruise control. The latter gets dual-tone colour themes, projector headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled-glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob and iRA connected technology.

It’s got some nifty safety features

The Tata Punch also gets 187mm of ground clearance, traction control, ABS and EBD. In addition to the latter, Tata will also introduce “Brake Sway Control” which detects the possibility of vehicular instability before ABS kicks in. At present, the car will only come with a 1.2L Revotron BS-VI compliant petrol, with a manual or optional AMT gearbox. While Tata Motors hasn’t confirmed whether the Punch is built to retro-fit a diesel powertrain, the brand has said it will gauge market interest before considering a Diesel engine.

There are no plans to electrify it. Yet.

While the powertrain is agnostic and open to electrification, Tata hasn’t announced any plans to electrify the Punch. At present, the Nexon EV is the only electric SUV to benefit from the national and state subsidies on offer and remains the most affordable one in its segment. However, the eventual and likely electrification of a car this size could make EV purchase a lot more appealing.