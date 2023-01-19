English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro, other projects
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Solar Industries India Q3 PAT seen up 71.1% YoY to Rs 174.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 50 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,526.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    January 19, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CAPITAL GOODS sector. The brokerage house expects Solar Industries India to report net profit at Rs 174.7 crore up 71.1% year-on-year (down 0.1% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 50 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,526.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 66.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 296.2 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal_Capital Goods and Consumer

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll #Solar Industries India
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 05:06 pm