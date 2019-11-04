Reporter's Take | Auto sales fail to sparkle this festive season

October 2019 was not a good month for auto sales in the country despite the festive season. Both Dussehra and Diwali are big festivals for auto majors, but even these failed to light up the charts. Although there was recovery on a month-on-month basis, year-on-year growth continues to paint a bleak picture.

The industry continues to face several challenges arising out of a weak macro environment and tough regulatory framework.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nitin Agrawal to find out the reason behind the weak numbers.

