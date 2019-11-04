App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Auto sales fail to sparkle this festive season

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nitin Agrawal to find out the reason behind the weak numbers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

October 2019 was not a good month for auto sales in the country despite the festive season. Both Dussehra and Diwali are big festivals for auto majors, but even these failed to light up the charts. Although there was recovery on a month-on-month basis, year-on-year growth continues to paint a bleak picture.

The industry continues to face several challenges arising out of a weak macro environment and tough regulatory framework.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nitin Agrawal to find out the reason behind the weak numbers.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Auto sales #car sales #Eicher Motors #Tata Motors #two-wheeler sales #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.