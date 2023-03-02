English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    MG Motor India names its soon-to-be-released Smart EV as 'Comet'

    The British automotive company said the arrival of the "Comet" coincides with a period in which driving in crowded urban centres is turning into a stressful chore

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
    MG Motor said

    MG Motor said "Comet" offers connected, autonomous, electric, and shared mobility that is seamless.

    MG Motor India on March 2 said it has named its future Smart EV as "Comet", deriving the name from the famous British aircraft that competed in the 1934 England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

    The British automotive company said the arrival of the "Comet" coincides with a period in which driving in crowded urban centres is turning into a stressful chore that necessitates the urgent need for innovative and future solutions due to rising fuel prices, lack of parking spots, and rising pollution.

    MG Motor added that electric vehicles can help lessen the impact on the environment, save money, and provide comfort and convenience, and that the "Comet" takes this idea a step further by offering connected, autonomous, electric, and shared mobility that is seamless.

    ALSO READ: MG Motor India February sales fall 7% to 4,193 units

    The company's statement quoted Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, as saying, “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others."

    Related stories

    "We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us,” Chaba's statement further said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Comer Smart EV #Comet EV #MG Motor India
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 03:56 pm