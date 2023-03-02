MG Motor India names its soon-to-be-released Smart EV as 'Comet'

MG Motor said "Comet" offers connected, autonomous, electric, and shared mobility that is seamless.

MG Motor India on March 2 said it has named its future Smart EV as "Comet", deriving the name from the famous British aircraft that competed in the 1934 England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

The British automotive company said the arrival of the "Comet" coincides with a period in which driving in crowded urban centres is turning into a stressful chore that necessitates the urgent need for innovative and future solutions due to rising fuel prices, lack of parking spots, and rising pollution.

MG Motor added that electric vehicles can help lessen the impact on the environment, save money, and provide comfort and convenience, and that the "Comet" takes this idea a step further by offering connected, autonomous, electric, and shared mobility that is seamless.

The company's statement quoted Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, as saying, “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others."

"We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us,” Chaba's statement further said.