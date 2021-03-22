Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices of cars again from April 2021

Maruti Suzuki India | Representative image

To deal with a rise in various input costs, India's leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will increase prices for different car models from April.

"Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April, 2021," the automaker said in a regulatory filing on March 22.

Maruti Suzuki India hikes car prices by up to Rs 34,000 ex-showroom Delhi, effective today

Before this, the firm on January 18 had also announced an increase in its vehicle prices by up to Rs 34,000 ex-showroom in Delhi. It had raised the price of Alto by up to Rs 9,000, while Espresso's price was increased by Rs 7,000 more. For Baleno, the price were hiked by up to Rs 19,400.

For models like WagonR, Brezza and Celerio, the prices were increased by Rs 2,500 to Rs 18,200, Rs 10,000 and up to 14,400 respectively in January.

The country’s largest carmaker reported an 11.8 percent increase in wholesales to 1,64,469 units in February 2021 against 1,47,110 units in February last year.

Its domestic sales increased by 11.8 percent to 1,52,983 units last month, as against 1,36,849 units in February 2020.

The firm had also said that its exports in February were up 11.9 percent at 11,486 units, as against 10,261 units in the corresponding month last year.