Hero MotoCorp postpones EV launch plan due to supply constraints

Hero Motocorp on June 1 said that it has deferred the upcoming launch of its first electric two-wheeler, as the ongoing geopolitical tensions have led to supply constraints.

The automobile major had earlier announced that its EV, under the 'Vida' brand, would be launched in July.

The company said its customer-centric approach, combined with the shortage in availability of key manufacturing components, has forced it to postpone the EV launch till the "festive season" later this year.

"The ongoing geopolitical situation has resulted in enormous supply chain issues and shortage of various components, including semiconductors. Keeping customers as the top-most priority, we, therefore, feel it would be prudent to unveil the first EV product around the upcoming festive period instead of July as earlier announced," said Swadesh Srivastava, head of Hero Motocorp's emerging mobility business unit.

The festive period, which usually witnesses a spurt in sales, is observed from October onwards when festivals including Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali are celebrated.

"In line with our philosophy of providing the highest quality products to our customers, we remain committed to bringing the best of electric vehicles for our customers across the globe," Srivastava added.

The company's emphasis on coming out with a high-quality product comes against the backdrop of an array of EV fire cases, mostly involving the electric two-wheelers manufactured by startups.

Pure EV, Boom Motors, Ola Electric, Okinawa and Jitendra EV have recalled several batches of their products after the fire incidents were reported.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had on April 21 warned EV companies of strict action if they are found to be negligent.

"Several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered," Gadkari had said.