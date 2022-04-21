EV fire incidents: Companies found to be negligent will be penalised, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image)

Nearly two months after the reports on electronic vehicles catching fire came to light, the Government of India said a committee has been constituted to investigate the incidents.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on April 21 assured that any company found to be negligent will be penalised.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said: “Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.”

“We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.”















Additionally, “if any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered”, he said.





Notably, the ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.















He further informed that based on the findings of the reports, the Government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies and announced that quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles would be issued soon.Meanwhile, all EV makers have been advised to take advance action and recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately.

Gadkari’s statements come on a day it was learned that one person has died in Hyderabad while two others sustained injuries in an EV fire incident involving the Pure EV e-scooter.

This is the third instance of a fire in a Pure EV scooter. So far three Pure EV, one Ola, two Okinawa, and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire.





