EV battery explosion in Hyderabad claims one life, Pure EV issues statement

Screen grab from a widely shared video of a PureEV scooter catching fire in Chennai in late March 2022. More such videos featuring electric scooters by different companies have emerged in the last few weeks. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sumantbanerji)

An EV battery explosion has claimed one life and left two others injured in Hyderabad, the latest in a string of such fire incidents even as the government mulls revamping rules for battery testing.

Police have registered an FIR against the e-scooter manufacturer Pure EV.

The owners of the scooter had put the detachable battery on charge, and the battery exploded after a few hours of charging.

This is the third instance of a fire in a Pure EV scooter. So far three Pure EV, one Ola, two Okinawa and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire.

“We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim. Fully cooperating with the local authorities and seeking complete details from the user. The incident happened two days ago,” Pure EV said in a statement.

“We do not have any record of sale of this vehicle or service by the user in the database. We are exploring if the vehicle was purchased through a second hand sale,” the company added.

On April 11, forty Jitendra Electric Vehicles (EV) electric scooters caught fire after being put into a transport container in Nashik. A government investigation has been authorised, and specialists have been enlisted to help with the investigation, which will look into the causes of the electric scooter fires.

On April 13, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant requested that EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) voluntarily recall batches linked to EV fires. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has previously stated in the Lok Sabha that the EV fire events may have occurred due to increased temperatures.

In a recent occurrence, an Okinawa Autotech dealership in Tamil Nadu was burned to the ground due to a reported fire in a company-owned e-scooter. On April 16, just before the dealership in Tamil Nadu was engulfed in flames, the electric two-wheeler maker recalled 3,215 units of its 'Praise Pro' scooters.

E-scooters from Okinawa Scooters, Ola Electric, Pure EV, and Jitendra Electric Vehicles have gone up in flames in recent weeks, putting the electric vehicle industry under pressure.

A new blue-colored Ola S1 Pro electric scooter caught fire on the side of the road in Pune in the first incident on March 26. The video, which showed smoke coming from the battery box, quickly went viral.

In a second unfortunate event, a father and daughter were killed in the early hours of March 26 in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, when an unknown type Okinawa electric scooter caught fire.

On March 30, just days after these two accidents, a PureEV electric scooter caught fire in Chennai.

On March 28, the government deputed a team of experts to investigate the incidents. On April 7, it called technical teams of Ola Electric and Okinawa Scooter for an explanation on recent fires in their EVs.

All testing requirements for batteries, battery management, and cells are now being updated amid mounting worries about safety issues surrounding two-wheeler EVs owing to previous fire accidents. The government is in talks with companies involved in recent EV fires.

According to reports, Ola, Okinawa, Jitendra Electric, and Pure EV are being instructed on the procedures that need to be taken to prevent future fires. It's also been stated that, if necessary, the government can provide EV manufacturers instructions on what steps they must do. At the manufacturer's end, the government is also modifying quality assurance and quality control criteria.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more details.]





