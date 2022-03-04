Hero MotoCorp unveils emerging mobility solutions brand Vida ahead of first EV launch, rolls out $100 mn sustainability fund

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, unveiled a brand called Vida for its emerging mobility solutions ahead of the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV) on July 1, and rolled out a $100 million Global Sustainability Fund.

The launch of the EV will coincide with the birth anniversary of Brijmohan Lall, chairman emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s facility in Chittoor. Dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022.

Introducing Vida in Dubai on Thursday evening of March 3, Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp announced that the Global Sustainability Fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions.

Unveiling the new brand logo and the ‘sunrise’ visual identity of Vida, Munjal said, “Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation. This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place.”