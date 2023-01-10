BMW India introduces 3 series Gran Limousine 330Li & 320 Ld M Sport

BMW India launched the all-new 3 series Gran Limousine 330 Li & 320 Ld M Sports saloons in the country. The locally produced models will be priced at Rs 57.9 lakhs for the petrol and 59.5 lakhs for the diesel variant.

Vikram Pawah, the President of the BMW Group said that "the new 3 Gran Limousine is all set to take a grand leap forward with its refreshed design, an extensively modernised spacious ambiance, and numerous advances in the areas of digitalisation."

While the 330Li is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 255 BHP of maximum power at 5,000rpm and 400 Nm@ 1,550-4,400 rpm, the 320 Ld is equipped with 2.0-litre diesel motor that puts out 188 BHP of maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Both engines come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear axle.

Both the models are equipped with features such as electrically-adjustable comfort seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and 3-zone automatic climate control, a curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive 8, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and wireless charging.​

The newly launched models get exterior updates such as chrome double bars on the kidney grille and slimmer LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights. The M Sport package will offer additional features such as an anthracite-colored headliner, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific seat surfaces, and interior trims, among many others.