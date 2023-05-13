Karnataka Election Results 2023: Key Political Reactions

Karnataka Elections 2023

Here are some of the key reactions to Congress' win in the Karnataka State Elections 2o23:

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai:

We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride. In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah:

We will cross 130 seats also; it is a big victory for the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in enthusing the cadre of the party. It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times. No PM in the past campaigned like this. This result in the Karnataka elections will be a stepping stone for Cong victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I hope Rahul Gandhi will become the country's PM in 2024. People have rejected divisive politics. Newly elected MLAs will make a decision and based on their decision, the high command will decide on the CM. Karnataka is a stepping stone to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Rahul for PM. The Opposition should unite against the BJP. No relevance of Modi in KarantakaEven if Shah and Modi come, it will make no difference. This is a warning sign for the BJP and Narendra Modi. The people of India will vote against the BJP in 2024

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge:

I am grateful to the people of Chittapur for electing me for the third time. We will give the people of Karnataka a stable government. CM's face will be decided by party high command.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa:

"Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict,"

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh:

I am certain that Congress has won, PM Modi has lost.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel:

The Karnataka election result is as per our expectations. PM sought votes by keeping himself in the front. So, this is Modi's defeat. You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands. Bajrang Bali's 'gada' hit corruption on its head and BJP was done.

Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan:

Right now the people's verdict is in favour of Congress. It is very surprising to see this result. BJP in Karnataka did extremely well. We need to accept people's verdict, it is in the favour of Congress. Let's see the factors that went against BJP, let's discuss and debate later.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge:

This is the victory of Janata Janardhan. All our leaders have worked unitedly and people have voted for our 'guarantees.' Once 'High Command' sends observers, other processes will follow. All newly-elected MLAs asked to come to Bengaluru this evening. People have voted against bad administration.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad:

Not a new path, people have chosen the clean path. This is a good mandate against BJP's false promises and negative politics. We had received a clear mandate much earlier. Still, they formed the Govt by poaching our MLAs. People didn't want to experiment this time. So, they gave a clear mandate. This is a clear message for 2024 (General election) and the upcoming state elections in three states - BJP has to go.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar:

People have reposed faith in us, leaders have supported us, says Shivakumar. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me after the BJP people jailed me.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh:

If they (BJP) spend Crores of Rupees, 'Operation Lotus' can take place but Congress will get a majority. There is no Scindia in Karnataka. There are strong Congress men in Karnataka..."