App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 14, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China raises short and medium term interest rates after Fed

Economists were surprised by the move but said at just five basis points, the increases were small and more symbolic than substantive.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The 'Great Firewall of China' is considered to be the most robust internet firewall mechanism in the world. China's objective is to limit people's access to foreign information sources, reduce effectiveness of foreign internet products and maintain
The 'Great Firewall of China' is considered to be the most robust internet firewall mechanism in the world. China's objective is to limit people's access to foreign information sources, reduce effectiveness of foreign internet products and maintain "Internet sovereignty". The Chinese government not only block websites, but also monitors internet access by individuals. Chinese internet companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent are believed to have immensely benefitted by ban on foreign rivals.

China's central bank nudged money market interest rates upward on Thursday just hours after the Federal Reserve raised the U.S. benchmark, as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth.

Economists were surprised by the move but said at just five basis points, the increases were small and more symbolic than substantive.

The People's Bank of China called it a "normal market reaction" to the Fed that would keep interest rate expectations reasonable and help with the deleveraging campaign.

China's major stock indexes declined modestly after the news, with infrastructure, IT and financial shares down.

related news

The PBOC increased rates on reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, used for open market operations by 5 basis points for the 7-day and 28-day tenors.

It also said in a statement it increased rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) also by 5 basis points.

Thursday's move was the first time the Chinese central bank has raised rates since March, but market interest rates have risen on their own during the interim as the government pursues a range of policies to lower leverage and debt in the economy.

Chen Ji, an analyst at Bank of Communications, said the rate increase was unexpected but too small to have much meaningful impact, and represented only a response to the Fed's rate hike.

"(It) doesn't really impact borrowing costs, and fluctuations of this level are very normal in the interbank market," he said, adding that he thought China's economy was not robust enough to handle a benchmark rate increase.

Ken Cheung, senior Asian forex strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong, also said the rise was surprising, and characterised the five basis point magnitude as "mild".

"This suggests that the PBOC's intention to balance the risk of over-tightening amid the deleveraging process," Cheung wrote in a note.

Benchmark one-year lending and deposit rates have remained unchanged since October 2015, but the PBOC has increasingly relied on market rates to guide the economy.

"The move also aims to shrink the gap between short-term and long-term rates to curb (financial institutions) from using short-term loans to invest long-term debt by overly adding leverage," Nie Wen, economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

Nie added that a "too aggressive" rate hike would have "too much" impact to real economy.

For details of the rates that were raised on Thursday, click on:

The PBOC has moved to a tightening bias this year following six benchmark interest rate cuts in 2014-2015 as the economy stabilises and the focus turns toward credit risk.

In a statement accompanying the rate increases, the PBOC said on Thursday the upward adjustment reflected supply and demand in the market, and was a "normal market reaction" to Fed's rate increase.

It said the adjustment would help shape "reasonable" interest rate expectations.

At the same time, the rate hike would help prevent financial institutions from over-leveraging while helping control the overall macro leverage ratio.

As market rates have risen this year, the differential with official rates has widened. On Thursday, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8412 percent.

tags #China`s central bank #Fed #Federal Reserve #interest rates #PBOC #World News

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.