Apple iPhone X users have a bizarre issue with the phone - it keeps pulling their hair!

Apple iPhone X users are complaining about their hair getting stuck in either the mute switch or in the small gap between the bezel and the display of the phone.

Multiple users thronged various discussion forums and social media complaining that Apple’s flagship phone is “pulling hair like crazy”.

A Reddit user asked, “Does anyone else have a problem with their phone pulling their hair? Mine pulls my hair several times a day while it’s held up to my head. It’s really starting to piss me off. I called Apple and they will do a replacement on it but I am just curious if mine is a fluke or if it is a design issue.”

@Apple @AppleSupport I recently bought iPhone X every time I pick the call hair get stuck in mute button. This type of problems is not expected from apple. Even earphone provided is not working

— Aniket Anand (@aniketshines) January 14, 2018

The post follows several users complaining the same. “Same problem here.. a case got rid of it and I almost forgot about the issue but never thought of getting a replacement device for such a minor issue (sic),” wrote another user

Many users though wondered if a case would fix the problem. “I know that 6 had this issue too, but it happened rarely. With X, every time I make a phone call, I‘m afraid to push my phone to my ear because it pulls my hair. It’s every time!!! I hope a case will prevent this from happening,” said a user on Mac Rumors.

Though a few users said that Apple was replacing the phones if complained, the question is will that solve the problem? Till then you can do what one of the users jokingly said, “Tap on Settings, General, Personal Grooming. Slide the setting for “Tweezers” from Auto to Manual and you should be fine.”