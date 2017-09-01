All, set....err...stumble! What went wrong with the navigational launch

In a blow to Indian Space Research Organisation, the navigational satellite which was supposed to have been a replacement for a faulty one in the orbit, failed to take off yesterday.

The IRNSS-1H was important for India as its launch would have meant having a satellite on our own navigational constellation or NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). Currently, our satellites are orbiting on the US-based Global Positioning System (GPS). Additionally, IRNSS-1H payload were atomic clocks which were on their way to replace three Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standards (RAFS) clocks on the IRNSS-1A as they had run into problems.

So, why was it a flop show?

The IRNSS-1H got stuck to its PSLV launch vehicle. In explaining the problem, ISRO Chief A.S Kiran Kumar said, "The C39 launch vehicle had a problem; heat shield has not separated. The satellite is inside the heat shield and we have to go through a detailed analysis to see what has happened."

The PSLV was able to bring the satellite to the orbit but then at the last stage lost velocity as the heat shield failed to separate from the satellite at the required height.

The final stages are when the heat shield, the launch vehicle are supposed to detach from the satellite so that the satellite is able to orbit around the planet and achieve its purpose.

A heat shield is required to protect the satellite from the change in the temperatures when leaving the planet. Due to the change in atmosphere, the rocket and/or launch vehicle can catch fire. Since the Earth is covered with a thick atmosphere blanket, during the launch the vehicle will not catch fire. But while crossing the thick atmosphere blanket into a thinner atmosphere blanket, there are chances of the vehicle catching fire.

The IRNSS-1H satellite was being sent as a backup to the deteriorating IRNSS-1A. The IRNSS-1A was the first satellite in the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) range of satellites launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

These satellites are India's GPS trackers. The prime reason for this satellite was to help India's defence sector and not to depend on foreign satellites for GPS information.