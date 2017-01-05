Buy, sell, hold: 9 pharma & media stocks that you may focus

Citi upgrades Sun TV to buy and Zee Entertainment to neutral. It prefers Dish TV at current valuations, retaining buy call on the stock.
Jan 05, 2017, 10.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, sell, hold: 9 pharma & media stocks that you may focus

Citi upgrades Sun TV to buy and Zee Entertainment to neutral. It prefers Dish TV at current valuations, retaining buy call on the stock.

Buy, sell, hold: 9 pharma & media stocks that you may focus

Citi upgrades Sun TV to buy and Zee Entertainment to neutral. It prefers Dish TV at current valuations, retaining buy call on the stock.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Here are 9 stocks that brokerage firms are watching out.

Media stocks

Citi upgrades Sun TV to buy and Zee Entertainment to neutral. It prefers Dish TV at current valuations, retaining buy call on the stock. It retains buy on DB Corp , expecting market share gains to continue. It raises price target for Sun TV to Rs 665 from Rs 485 per share and  target price for Zee Entertainment raised  to Rs 495 versus Rs 485 per share earlier.

Jubilant Life

Nomura maintains buy call on the stock with target price set at Rs 856 per share, expect contract for radio pharma products to be a positive for growth and margin. It says every 10 percent increase in radio pharma sales may impact FY18 EPS by over 5.5 percent. It project company’s earning CAGR at 24 percent for  FY18-19 as valuations look attractive.

Macquarie maintains outperform on the stock with target price increased to Rs 930 per share. It expects free cash flow generation and scale-up of the specialty business to aid stock re-rating.

Sun Pharma

Morgan Stanley is equal-weight on the stock with target price at Rs 762 per share as the company will discuss Seciera's phase-III data with US FDA. The company could file an NDA for Seciera in FY18 and launch the product in FY19.
Macquarie maintains outperform with target price of Rs 850 per share as positive phase-III data for Seciera strengthens co's ophthalmic pipeline. It says hard to see impact of specialty transition on near-term earnings.

Pharma stocks

Credit Suisse is neutral on Sun Pharma, caution on Dr Reddy’s , Lupin due to high product concentration. It prefer Cipla on back of company’s low  base and improving pipeline in the US. It likes Torrent Pharma for its high branded generic exposure and Aurobindo Pharma due to valuation support & a strong US pipeline. It expects price erosion in the US to increase to 8-10 percent over next 2 years.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.