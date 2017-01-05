Buy, sell, hold: 9 pharma & media stocks that you may focus

Jan 05, 2017, 10.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Citi upgrades Sun TV to buy and Zee Entertainment to neutral. It prefers Dish TV at current valuations, retaining buy call on the stock.
Jubilant Life
Nomura maintains buy call on the stock with target price set at Rs 856 per share, expect contract for radio pharma products to be a positive for growth and margin. It says every 10 percent increase in radio pharma sales may impact FY18 EPS by over 5.5 percent. It project company’s earning CAGR at 24 percent for FY18-19 as valuations look attractive.
Macquarie maintains outperform on the stock with target price increased to Rs 930 per share. It expects free cash flow generation and scale-up of the specialty business to aid stock re-rating.
Sun Pharma
Morgan Stanley is equal-weight on the stock with target price at Rs 762 per share as the company will discuss Seciera's phase-III data with US FDA. The company could file an NDA for Seciera in FY18 and launch the product in FY19.
Macquarie maintains outperform with target price of Rs 850 per share as positive phase-III data for Seciera strengthens co's ophthalmic pipeline. It says hard to see impact of specialty transition on near-term earnings.
Pharma stocks
Credit Suisse is neutral on Sun Pharma, caution on Dr Reddy’s , Lupin due to high product concentration. It prefer Cipla on back of company’s low base and improving pipeline in the US. It likes Torrent Pharma for its high branded generic exposure and Aurobindo Pharma due to valuation support & a strong US pipeline. It expects price erosion in the US to increase to 8-10 percent over next 2 years.
