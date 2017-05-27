App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 27, 2017 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2017 declared; check on www.wbbse.org

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the Madhyamik Pariksha 10th result 2017 on its official websites www.wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2017 declared; check on www.wbbse.org
West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (WBBSE) Class 10 results to be out on May 27 at 10 am.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has put up Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 results 2017 at 10 am.

"The results will be available [online] through the following websites from 10 am," a press note from the board said. It listed 11 websites, including www.wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in, among the list of websites where results will be put up. (Full list here - PDF).

The class 10th Madhyamik examination was conducted from February 22 to March 3.

At 9 am today, the West Bengal board held a press conference, announcing the toppers' merit list.

How to check the results:

> Log on to the official website – wbresults.nic.in
> Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Examination 2017
> Enter the roll or registration number.
> Once you click submit, the results will be displayed on the screen.

> Take a printout of the result for future use.

Candidates can also send an SMS 'WB10 roll number' to 54242, 5676750, 58888 or 56263.

They can also pre-register their roll numbers and mobile numbers on www.exametc.com to get results free on SMS soon after they are declared.

tags #Current Affairs #India

