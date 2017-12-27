App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 26, 2017 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat's new cabinet: 3 ministers face criminal cases, says ADR report

According to the report, the average assets of the 20-member council of ministers is Rs 13.34 crore, with 18 of the 20 ministers being crorepatis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three of the ministers in the newly-formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat have criminal cases against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Tuesday.

The average assets of the 20-member council of ministers headed by Vijay Rupani is Rs 13.34 crore, with 18 of the 20 ministers being crorepatis.

Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel from the Botad constituency was the richest, followed by Parsotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki from Bhavnagar rural and Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai from Jetpur.

According to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, Patel have declared assets worth Rs 123.78 crore while Solanki declared assets worth Rs 45.9 crore and Vitthalbhai having 28.5 crore.

related news

The minister with the lowest declared asset is Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai from Devgadhbaria constituency with assets worth Rs 35.45 lakh.

A total of 13 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Vitthalbhai with Rs 16.04 crore of liabilities.

On their educational qualifications, it said a total of nine (45 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification of 12th standard or below while 11 ministers are graduates or have higher degrees.

The 20-member cabinet includes only one woman.

Vijay Rupani today took office as Gujarat chief minister for a second straight term, after a hard-won victory over the Congress, at a glittering ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of BJP leaders but boycotted by the Congress.

Rupani was sworn-in by Governor O P Kohli at the head of a Council of Ministers -- nine Cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state (MoS).

tags #Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.