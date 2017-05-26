CBSE 12th Result 2017: Not to be declared today; grace marks issue not to go to SC

Students awaiting the CBSE 12th Result 2017 of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can now heave a sigh of relief as media reports suggest the government will not be taking up the marks moderation policy with the Supreme Court.

The comes a day after the Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar assured the results will be declared on time.

However, while various reports suggest the result could be out 'very soon', it cannot be expected today as a board official had earlier indicated a notification about the results date will be put out 24 hours prior to declaration.

There is no such notification on the results yet on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Alongside these two, CBSE Class 12th result 2017 will be declared on a clutch of private exam tracking websites the CBSE board has tied up with.

A Mint report quoted a board official as saying that CBSE 12th results will not be released on Thursday but will likely be announced by the weekend and that the board 'cannot delay it further'.

According to multiple media reports, CBSE board class 12 results were supposed to come out on May 24 (Wednesday) even as a confirmation had not been forthcoming from the board.

What likely compounded matters was a ruling by the Delhi High Court Tuesday, which asked the board to reinstate the scrapped 'marks moderation policy'.

But CNN-News18 quoted Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as saying the ruling will not have any bearing on the declaration date and time, which will be declared by CBSE in advance.

"CBSE results will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about the court's order, justice will be done for all," he said.

After a frenetic day yesterday, which involved meetings between CBSE board officials and HRD Ministry, Javadekar said that CBSE will continue to give grace marks. He added that spiking of marks will not be permitted.

The board is under pressure to declare results soon, as they have already been late due to the delay in exams because of the assembly polls earlier this year.

Meanwhile, other boards on the verge of releasing results like UP board results 2017 and Council for Indian School Certificate (CICSE) results 2017 have hinted their results could also be delayed as they prefer to await CBSE's final decision on the matter. This is because cut-off levels and admissions of UP Board, ICSE board, and ISC board students would also be affected by the decision.

Officials at the Delhi University, which started off the online application process for admissions to its undergraduate courses couple of days back, said they would consider deferring admissions until the CBSE matter is sorted.

Social media platforms like Twitter have also been abuzz with Twitterati rails against confusion, delay in the CBSE 12th Results 2017:

If and when the results come out, here is a four-step guide on how to check them:

> Log on to official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

> Look for the tab “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

What is marks moderation policy? How can it impact CBSE 12th Results declaration?

According to moderation policy, evaluators are asked to revise marks of some students higher based on the set of questions they received during their exams and the perception of how tough their paper was, says a Hindustan Times report.

So if the board tested students on three different sets of questions papers for the same exam, a student who may have scored 80 percent on the question paper viewed to be the toughest could have her marks revised higher. Soon after the exams were held this year, the government said the practice will be discontinued with immediate effect for several boards, including CBSE.

It is not clear whether the marks moderation policy is different from the 'grace marks' policy, in which marks of students scoring below the passing line are pushed higher.

The HT report quoted a source as saying yesterday's judgment was unlikely to 'delay' CBSE 12th Results 2017. "Even if we have to apply the moderation policy, it will not cause a lot of delay because everything is done scientifically," a source told the paper, which added that the results will likely be out this week.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 are expected to come out on June 2.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams.