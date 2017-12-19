App
Dec 18, 2017 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions solar plant in Karnataka

Sale of power from the plant has been secured under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Ltd. at a tariff of Rs 4.79 per unit, the company said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd India (TPREL) has announced the commissioning of its 100 MW solar plant at Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka.

TPREL, the Tata Power wholly-owned subsidiary, has built the two 50 MW solar plants on over 533 acres. Sale of power from the plant has been secured under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Ltd. at a tariff of Rs 4.79 per unit, the company said in a statement.

TPREL won the project in May 2016 under the National Solar Mission.

With this development, TPREL's total installed operating capacity now stands at 1,614 MW, the company said.

"We continue to seek potential areas across India and in select International markets through organic and inorganic opportunities," TPREL CEO Rahul Shah said.

He also said that the company prefers development opportunities in solar parks as land and evacuation are provided.

