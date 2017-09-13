Buy, Sell, Hold: 6 stocks, 1 sector, and 1 event are on investors’ radar
TCS, IOC, and HPCL, among others, are being tracked by analysts on Wednesday.
Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 530
The broking firm said that stable crude prices & shipping freight rates bode well for the stock. Further, its improvement in day-rates will boost EBITDA and return ratios. Additionally, it expects the balance sheet to improve going forward as well.
Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,800
The global research firm said that the employee satisfaction at the company is now higher than peers, bucking industry trends. Having said that, lack of internal challenges could help TCS gain market share over peers.
Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Assume coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 500
Jefferies said that the firm was its top pick among India’s R&Ms. It expects EPS rebound to continue on higher earnings as margin and volume expand.
Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Assume coverage to underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 425
Jefferies said that the stock was too expensive at current valuations and prefers IOC over it. Further, it also said that EPS is likely to disappoint with return on equity (RoE) being undifferentiated along with lack of tailwinds.
Brokerage: Jefferies | Target: Rs 400
The global research firm expects HPCL’s EPS to fall as margin softens. With this fall, along with reduced RoE, and valuations at 15-year highs, the risk reward is unfavourable, it added.
Brokerage: BOBCAPS | Rating: Initiate coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 840
The brokerage house likes the company for its shift towards infrastructure-bundled telecom services. Further, it believes that portfolio shift, improved execution will drive the RoCE and EBITDA over FY17-20.
OMCs
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley
The global research firm said that higher rainfall & price surge slowed transportation fuel demand in August. But, it expects jet fuel and LPG to stand out on growth, but the overall industrial fuel demand remains lackluster. It maintains preference for Indian refiners IOC and BPCL.
IIP & CPI
Brokerage: NomuraNomura observed that GST resulted in weak growth & higher core inflation momentum, while the CPI pick-up was driven by an uptick in food price inflation. It also said that food prices reversed the past 3 months of deflation to rise 1.5% yoy, while core CPI inflation rose sharply to 4.6 percent year on year. The global broking firm also said that the industrial output growth picked up, but the momentum was weak.