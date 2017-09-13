Buy, Sell, Hold: 6 stocks, 1 sector, and 1 event are on investors’ radar

GE Shipping

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 530

The broking firm said that stable crude prices & shipping freight rates bode well for the stock. Further, its improvement in day-rates will boost EBITDA and return ratios. Additionally, it expects the balance sheet to improve going forward as well.

TCS

Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,800

The global research firm said that the employee satisfaction at the company is now higher than peers, bucking industry trends. Having said that, lack of internal challenges could help TCS gain market share over peers.

IOC

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Assume coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 500

Jefferies said that the firm was its top pick among India’s R&Ms. It expects EPS rebound to continue on higher earnings as margin and volume expand.

BPCL

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Assume coverage to underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 425

Jefferies said that the stock was too expensive at current valuations and prefers IOC over it. Further, it also said that EPS is likely to disappoint with return on equity (RoE) being undifferentiated along with lack of tailwinds.

HPCL

Brokerage: Jefferies | Target: Rs 400

The global research firm expects HPCL’s EPS to fall as margin softens. With this fall, along with reduced RoE, and valuations at 15-year highs, the risk reward is unfavourable, it added.

Tata Comm

Brokerage: BOBCAPS | Rating: Initiate coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 840

The brokerage house likes the company for its shift towards infrastructure-bundled telecom services. Further, it believes that portfolio shift, improved execution will drive the RoCE and EBITDA over FY17-20.

OMCs

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley

The global research firm said that higher rainfall & price surge slowed transportation fuel demand in August. But, it expects jet fuel and LPG to stand out on growth, but the overall industrial fuel demand remains lackluster. It maintains preference for Indian refiners IOC and BPCL.

IIP & CPI

Brokerage: Nomura

Nomura observed that GST resulted in weak growth & higher core inflation momentum, while the CPI pick-up was driven by an uptick in food price inflation. It also said that food prices reversed the past 3 months of deflation to rise 1.5% yoy, while core CPI inflation rose sharply to 4.6 percent year on year. The global broking firm also said that the industrial output growth picked up, but the momentum was weak.