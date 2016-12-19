Procuring wind energy through bids a positive for sector: ICRA

The scheme for procurement of wind energy through auction is a positive for the sector but receivables (payment delays by discoms) remain an area of concern, says ICRA.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 19, 2016, 08.01 PM | Source: PTI

Procuring wind energy through bids a positive for sector: ICRA

The scheme for procurement of wind energy through auction is a positive for the sector but receivables (payment delays by discoms) remain an area of concern, says ICRA.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Procuring wind energy through bids a positive for sector: ICRA

The scheme for procurement of wind energy through auction is a positive for the sector but receivables (payment delays by discoms) remain an area of concern, says ICRA.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Procuring wind energy through bids a positive for sector: ICRA
The scheme for procurement of wind energy through auction is a positive for the sector but receivables (payment delays by discoms) remain an area of concern, says ICRA.

"In ICRA's view, continuing delays in the payments by the state-owned distribution utilities (discoms) in key states such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan pose a challenge for the wind energy sector, although some improvement has been seen lately," ICRA said in a statement.

On the positive side, however, ICRA believes that the MNRE scheme for procurement of 1 GW through the auction route would facilitate the offtake for wind energy players, it added.

ICRA Ratings Senior VP Sabyasachi Majumdar, said in the statement, "While there has been some improvement in payment pattern by utilities in Rajasthan, with the implementation of UDAY (Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana) as well as by the utility in Maharashtra in the last three month, a build-up in receivable position is seen, which varies from 8 to 12 months as on November 2016 and thus remains quite significant.

In addition to payment delays by state utilities, wind energy projects remain vulnerable to the risk of non-signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs) by the utilities as seen in Maharashtra and forced back down by utilities in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu."

Further, implementation of forecasting and scheduling framework, as approved by State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) in Karnataka and in other states where draft regulations are in place, poses regulatory challenges for the sector, given the variable and intermittent nature of wind power generation and limited experience available with IPPs in forecasting and scheduling as of now, the statement said.

Also, the sector continues to face challenges due to the limited compliance of renewable purchase obligation (RPO) norms by the obligated entities as well as the variance in RPO norms across the states, it added.

Notwithstanding these near-term challenges, the long-term demand potential for wind power remains strong, given the large untapped potential, fairly attractive feed-in tariffs and relatively lower execution risks.

ICRA notes that the incremental wind-based energy capacity requirement by FY2022 is estimated at about 46 GW as against the current installed capacity of 28.1 GW.

This is assuming annual energy demand growth of 6 per cent, non-solar RPO at 12.5 per cent by FY2022 and wind as a renewable energy (RE) resource contributing to a dominant share (75percent) in meeting the non-solar RPO requirement on an all India basis, it said.

"ICRA further favourably notes that the scheme for award of 1 GW through the auction route by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) would facilitate the consumption of wind-based generation by distribution utilities in states with limited wind energy resources.

"This, apart from reducing the offtake risks for wind energy players, would enable the distribution utilities in such states to honour their non-solar RPO requirement to some extent, Majumdar added.

Tags  wind energy ICRA discoms energy UDAY
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Procuring wind energy through bids a positive for sector: ICRA
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login