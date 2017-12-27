App
Dec 26, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

45 lakh families to get power supply in Madhya Pradesh under Saubhagya

"Saubhagya was launched in Madhya Pradesh on December 22, 2017, by Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," a REC statement said.

PTI
 
 
State-run Rural Electricitification Corporation (REC) today said that Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) was launched in Madhya Pradesh to provide electrical connections to about 45 lakh families.

According to the statement, a total of approximately 45 lakh un-electrified households of Madhya Pradesh are proposed to be included under the present DDUGJY (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana) and Saubhagya Schemes.

With the launch of the scheme, 5,000 new electricity connections were released in Rewa district.

The Saubhagya scheme was launched in September to achieve universal household electrification in all parts of the country at a cost of Rs 16,320 crore including Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) of Rs 12,320 crore from Government of India.

All states and Union territories of the country are required to complete household electrification in their respective jurisdiction by March 31, 2019.

The REC has been appointed as the nodal agency for coordinating the implementation of the scheme.

The prospective beneficiary households for free electricity connections under the scheme will be identified using Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC), 2011 data.

