Infosys delays Q2 results announcement to Oct 24, board to meet on Oct 23-24

Infosys will announce its quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017 financial results on October 24, the company informed exchanges. This will be a departure from the tradition where the IT bellwether is among the first companies to announce results in the second week of the month.

No reason was given for the delay.

The board of directors will meet on October 23-24, 2017 and will also consider payment of an interim dividend. The software exporter will hold investor/analyst calls on October 24 to discuss the results and business outlook.

Investors keep a close watch on the company’s earnings to get a sense of the IT sector’s growth.

These results will be the first after Nandan Nilekani's return to the company as the non-executive chairman. Nilekani took charge last month after Vishal Sikka resigned as CEO of the company following an extended spat with founder NR Narayan Murthy.

Soon after, the key board members of the company including R Seshasayee also resigned. It also approved on August 19 share buyback of Rs 13,000 crore, which would entail buying back of up to 11,30,43,478 crore shares at Rs 1,150 apiece.

Earlier this year, Murthy had criticized the board for not maintaining corporate governance standards at the company and also expressed concerns regarding severance packages to some former executives. Specifically pointing at the acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya, Murthy asked the board to make the report by legal firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, public.