App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 06, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Doha flights as per schedule: Jet Airways, IndiGo

Jet Airways and IndiGo said their flights to Doha are operating as per schedule, amid some Arab states severing their diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Doha flights as per schedule: Jet Airways, IndiGo

Jet Airways and IndiGo said their flights to Doha are operating as per schedule, amid some Arab states severing their diplomatic ties with Qatar - a development that could also result in airspace restrictions over the Gulf region.

In a major diplomatic crisis in the Arab region, many countries cut their ties with Qatar blaming the latter of extending support to extremists.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, Yemen and Maldives also severed their relations with Qatar. While restrictions have been imposed on state-owned Qatar Airways, there are no curbs imposed by the countries on carriers from India and other nations.

Apart from Jet Airways and IndiGo, national airline Air India also has flight services to Doha, the capital of Qatar. Jet Airways, whose strategic partner is UAE-based Etihad Airways, said its flight operations to Doha are as per schedule.

"Our flights to and from Doha are operating as per schedule," Jet Airways said in a tweet. Noting that it is closely monitoring the situation, IndiGo said its Doha flights are operating as per schedule.

"Flights to Doha operating as per schedule. Passengers will be informed of changes if any. We are closely monitoring the situation," the airline tweeted.

There was no comment from Air India about its Doha flights. According to reports, the UAE has said that foreign airlines should take permission for using its airspace while operating flights to Qatar.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #IndiGo #Jet Airways

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.