CompareRaja.in Launches India's First Used Car Comparison

May 10, 2017 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

CompareRaja.in, India's leading online comparison portal has launched a first-of-its-kind platform for price comparison of used cars in India. The demand for used cars in India is ever increasing with rising incomes and savings.

The market for used cars is expected to hit the 7 million units mark by 2020, as per a study by IndiaBlueBook.com. CompareRaja has tied-up with Truebill, Droom and is in talks with other players to create a one-stop portal for comparing used car prices.

Team CompareRaja also plans to launch a similar service for bikes soon. Users of CompareRaja can search for used cars as per their requirement by entering parameters such as year, kilometres travelled, no. of owners, budget, colour, fuel type, transmission type, body type, etc.

Commenting on the development, Rohit Chugh, the Founder and CEO of Logicserve Technologies, the company that owns and operates CompareRaja said, "Our vision is to create a one-stop online price comparison portal that can cater to all kinds of needs of our customers. The huge latent demand for used cars in India propelled us to create a platform to enable the customers to search for used cars as per their budget and preferences, compare prices and arrive at a buying or selling decision seamlessly and quickly.'

About CompareRaja.in CompareRaja.in has over 7 million page views per month and compares prices from online sellers like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, eBay, Shopclues and more. One can compare prices across 175 categories including mobiles, laptops, printers, cameras, ACs, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.

The used car price comparison section will further add to the site's spread of categories and create a unique one-stop price comparison avenue for Indian customers.

