Here’s how to save money on flights using Google’s new Flight Insights

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to lock horns with the booming online travel portals, Google has updated its search functionality with the addition of new feature 'Flight Insights' under its Google Flights search, making it easier for travellers to choose flights as well as hotels.

Flight Insights- The Google Flights search now features a new tab which lets users see recommendations and tips about how they can make their air travel cost-effective.

How to use Google's Flight Insights

When users search for flights on Google and select Flights, they’ll see a Flight Insights tab. Upon choosing that tab, users can see how their fare rates will change if they opt to fly on a different day, from any other airport and the best time to book the tickets during the day.

Google's Flights service has reduced traffic on websites such as Expedia, or the more widely used Ibibo, MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip.

The feature allows a user to search for available flights, see fares and book their choice through Google Flights tab built into the search.

The Google Flights Insights feature will also show fares in a calendar format so that choosing the fare is easier.

"Tap on 'Dates' to see the calendar view of date combinations with the cheapest prices highlighted in green and the most expensive in red," says Google in a blog post explaining the process to the users.

Like travel sites, the Flights Insights service lets users choose the number of passengers, a seat class, and more options.

The Flights Insights sources its data from the flight information Google has compiled to give users idea of the exact date and time to get the best deal on a flight.

The exact savings amount will vary depending on the trip users have outlined.

As per a report in The Verge, Flight Insights is rolling out to mobile Google Search users now. The feature will be available to computer users later this year.

Not Just for Flights

If your travel also includes a stay, Flight Insights will also show you the prices of hotels and inns on a weekly or monthly basis, and will let you know the cheapest day to check in. Also, once you land, it will show you the hotel prices on a map and choose which one to stay in.

"When you're trying to choose a hotel, you can now see hotel prices on a map to quickly identify the best areas and hotels for both your budget and itinerary needs. You may find that a hotel just around the corner from a museum you're interested in is available at a great price," Google said in its blog post.