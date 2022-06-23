business Ideas For Profit | Gland Pharma trades at a discount to Syngene & Divi’s; Enough triggers to invest? With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growth of biologics, MC Pro recommends holding Gland Pharma. Post the recent correction and downward adjustments in estimates, Gland Pharma is trading at 17x EV/EBITDA for FY24e. Here’s why it makes for a good investment bet.