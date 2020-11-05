US Election Result 2020: Here's everything Donald Trump has tweeted since counting began

Twitter has curbed the reach of President Donald Trump's several posts questioning the vote-counting process as the battle over the knife-edge US election spilled onto the social media. Twitter said that President Trump violated platform rules in claiming ballot irregularities.

Here's everything Donald Trump has tweeted since the counting began:

Before the counting began, Trump took to Twitter to thank his supporters.

"WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! (sic)" he tweeted.

At 11.15 am on November 4 he said, "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!"

A few hours later he tweeted alleging that the Democratic nominee was seeking to "steal" the election. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump tweeted.

Twitter hid the tweet, saying "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Backing its action, Twitter also said that the action was in line with its Civic Integrity Policy. "We placed a warning on a Tweet from Donald Trump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy," Twitter Safety tweeted.

Again, in a bid to cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process Trump tweeted, "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!"

The tweet was flagged by the micro-blogging platform for violation of rules.



WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

"How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" Trump tweeted.

As Biden started gaining in Wisconsin, Trump tweeted, "They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!"



They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020



Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

A few tweets later, Trump again alleged that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.



We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020



.....there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020



Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020



Demands Arise for PA Attorney General to ‘Step Aside‘ https://t.co/jrED09zpK1 via @BreitbartNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020



Detroit Absentee Ballot Counting Chaos, Blocked Windows and Observers https://t.co/KzIwhbQrDt via @BreitbartNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Twitter's action made the comments less visible, and users seeking to read the post were required to click through a warning that "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading."Trump also retweeted a tweet by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.In his latest tweet, Trump shared an article detailing his supporters' protest in Detroit, where they were shouting for workers to “stop the count” after Trump filed a lawsuit to stop tallying ballots until his campaign was granted access to the process.